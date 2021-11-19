ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two infrastructure projects in Allentown got a financial boost Friday.
The projects were awarded funding through the Multimodal Transportation Fund by the Commonwealth Financing Authority at its meeting Friday, according to Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Sen. Pat Browne (R-Lehigh), Democratic Caucus Administrator Rep. Mike Schlossberg (D-Lehigh) and Rep. Pete Schweyer (D-Lehigh), who collaborated to secure the grant.
“These grants will provide needed dollars to improve the safety of Allentown’s roads and pave the way for a key redevelopment project within the city,” Browne said. “I am proud to have worked with Rep. Schlossberg and Rep. Schweyer to secure these funds, helping to create a better transportation network resulting in the continued revitalization of the City of Allentown.”
Allentown was awarded $1.3 million, which will allow Serfass Development & Acquisitions to carry out improvements along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The funding will allow for widening of the roadway shoulders and installation of pedestrian sidewalks with curbing along MLK Jr. Drive and 4th Street. An existing defunct rail bridge will be removed and replaced.
The proposed improvements will aim to decrease congestion and improve traffic circulation in anticipation of the redevelopment of the current “Incinerator Site” brownfield into an industrial park.
“When we invest in our public infrastructure, we are really investing in good paying jobs and a more livable City,” Schweyer said. “These funds will directly support the renewal of a long-vacant brownfield site in downtown Allentown, eventually creating family-sustaining jobs for our residents.”
Allentown was also awarded $1.15 million to upgrade traffic signals and systems along Hanover Street. The funding will allow for upgrades to seven existing traffic signals along the Hanover Street corridor and provide connectivity to the City’s Central Traffic Signal System. The equipment upgrades include new traffic signal controllers, video detection systems, GPS emergency pre-emption and new traffic and pedestrian signal heads.
The project will also include pedestrian safety improvements at the un-signalized intersection of Hanover Street and Linden Street.
“These projects will bring significant safety improvements to heavily traveled city streets and will better connect people to job opportunities throughout the community,” Schlossberg said.