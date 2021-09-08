ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council during its Wednesday night meeting approved a bill asking "others to step up to the plate and do their job" by implementing COVID-19 mitigation policies.
The resolution states the policies would add social and economic value to the community. The bill outlines four specific measures as recommendations, not mandates:
- Getting the vaccination and masking up.
- Recommending businesses and local governments consider vaccinations as a requirement of work.
- Encouraging all businesses to require proof of vaccination to enter.
- Examine establishing an insurance premium or no sick day policy for non-vaccinated individuals.
Included in the bill are various statements in support of these measures, one of which cites a New York Times editorial article which states people do not "have a personal choice" as to whether or not to get the vaccination because "such behavior increases our risk of catching a potentially deadly and dangerous disease and perpetuates economic and social costs to our community, including putting at risk our youth."
The resolution then quotes the Declaration of Independence by labeling those who do not get the shot as "depriving us of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness."
"You're not free to threaten the lives of other people," Councilman Joshua Siegel said of unvaccinated individuals.
"I do think this sends a message to the city," he added. "I think it's important to stand up for people who are doing the right thing."
Hanover Street traffic signals
In other business, council authorized the submission of a grant application to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development for a $1.23 million multimodal transportation fund grant to support traffic signal upgrades along Hanover Street.
The city has pledged $110,000 in matching funds which will be directed to the project's engineering and design. The city described the project as being critical to improve the safety of all travelers.
New hire
In other news, council approved the hiring of Zachary Molinaro as a patrolman in the Allentown Police Department. Molinaro will receive $62,632 in annual salary.