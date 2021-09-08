NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for... Central Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... West Central Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania... * Until 430 AM EDT. * At 1229 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that may experience flash flooding include... Allentown, Bethlehem, Northampton, Nazareth, Slatington, Bath, Walnutport, Steuben, Coffeetown, Neffs, Schnecksville, and Beersville. This includes the following highways... Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 45 and 55. Northeast Extension between mile markers 56 and 67. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED