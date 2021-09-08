COVID vaccination vaccine card record generic
Photo: Jernej Furman/CC BY 2.0

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council during its Wednesday night meeting approved a bill asking "others to step up to the plate and do their job" by implementing COVID-19 mitigation policies.

Download PDF City of Allentown Resolution R144 - 2021
Allentown City Council approved a resolution which asks businesses and local governments to implement COVID-19 mitigation policies.

The resolution states the policies would add social and economic value to the community. The bill outlines four specific measures as recommendations, not mandates:

  • Getting the vaccination and masking up.
  • Recommending businesses and local governments consider vaccinations as a requirement of work.
  • Encouraging all businesses to require proof of vaccination to enter.
  • Examine establishing an insurance premium or no sick day policy for non-vaccinated individuals.

Included in the bill are various statements in support of these measures, one of which cites a New York Times editorial article which states people do not "have a personal choice" as to whether or not to get the vaccination because "such behavior increases our risk of catching a potentially deadly and dangerous disease and perpetuates economic and social costs to our community, including putting at risk our youth."

The resolution then quotes the Declaration of Independence by labeling those who do not get the shot as "depriving us of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness."

"You're not free to threaten the lives of other people," Councilman Joshua Siegel said of unvaccinated individuals.

"I do think this sends a message to the city," he added. "I think it's important to stand up for people who are doing the right thing."

Hanover Street traffic signals

In other business, council authorized the submission of a grant application to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development for a $1.23 million multimodal transportation fund grant to support traffic signal upgrades along Hanover Street.

The city has pledged $110,000 in matching funds which will be directed to the project's engineering and design. The city described the project as being critical to improve the safety of all travelers.

New hire

In other news, council approved the hiring of Zachary Molinaro as a patrolman in the Allentown Police Department. Molinaro will receive $62,632 in annual salary.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.