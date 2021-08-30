ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The city of Allentown will close its recycling center Tuesday morning, until further notice, in anticipation of flooding from heavy rain.

The recycling center on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive will close Tuesday, August 31 at 8 a.m., the city said.

That will give crews enough time to move containers to higher ground, as the Little Lehigh Creek may flood after heavy rain Wednesday.

69 News meteorologists say the remains of Hurricane Ida are expected to track through our region Wednesday, bringing 2-4 inches of rain, with local amounts up to 6 inches. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch from Wednesday morning through Thursday evening.

The recycling center will be closed until further notice, officials said. The center flooded last August and was closed for several days after heavy rain from Tropical Storm Isaias.

