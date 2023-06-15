ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The only two staff members of the Allentown Redevelopment Authority are calling it quits.

City officials say the authority's executive director, Megan Hart, and its project manager, Scotty Smith, have submitted their resignations.

They did not say why they're leaving, but there have reportedly been tensions within the authority's board, as well as funding issues.

The authority works closely with the city, contractors, and nonprofits to rehabilitate blighted properties.

Both Hart and Smith's resignations will take effect next Friday.