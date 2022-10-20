ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Megan Hart, the Associate Director of the Allentown Redevelopment Authority, has some big plans for the old Allentown Toy building on North 10th Street.

The authority bought the property in April for $400,000.

"The previous owners approached us, and they were more purpose-minded, and wanted to see the building become something for the community," Hart said.

That's exactly what she has in mind, a mixed-use development with affordable housing.

"Our idea for this building would be to do a community space on the first floor," Hart said. "Maybe offices for nonprofits that perhaps don't have their own space and don't have the funds to have a space."

The second floor would be affordable apartments. There would probably be eight two-bedroom units, but they're still looking at configurations.

"Our mission is to remediate blight, but we do promote affordable homeownership, especially right now with the real estate market being the way that it is," Hart said.

Hart says they would like to add a food pantry as well: "Another benefit of this building is there is a loading dock in the back, so that might be an option."

Of course it won't be cheap. Cost estimates are around $1.5 million to $2 million.

The authority doesn't currently generate revenue. So in order to do it, Hart says, they're exploring every grant, funding stream, or partnership they can find.

She says the apartments would help make the redevelopment authority self sustaining: "This would give us a chance to have a start to generate revenue."