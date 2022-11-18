ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A nonprofit rehabilitation facility in Allentown is encouraging a think-tank environment for its staff, offering innovation grants for workers to come up with creative ways to improve patient care.

As an occupational therapist, Allison Cole helps patients get back to doing everyday activities people often take for granted.

"After a catastrophic injury," she said, "to be able to get dressed, move safely within their home, take a shower."

Working in the neuro department at Good Shepherd Rehabilitation in Allentown, Cole uses assistive technology. For instance, a patient can control a phone or computer with the nod of a head - and, if necessary, without using hands.

But when COVID hit, she became more limited in helping patients overcome their limitations.

"We weren't seeing as many patients," she said, "and a lot of the equipment that we had once procured for the program became outdated."

Enter a grant program her job started offering last year.

"We're looking for people who have great ideas on how we can improve care or improve the experience for our patients, our employees," Michael Spigel, President and CEO of Good Shepherd Rehabilitation, said.

The Innovation Grant Program, Spigel says, encourages staff to think outside the box to improve patient care.

"These ideas could be new programs, could be new services, could be new technology, could be a new way to do our work," he said.

15 grants have been awarded since the program's inception. The grant program offers up to $15,000 each cycle for recipients to research an idea, and up to $60,000 to turn it into reality.

"We also believe we'll be a magnet for people who want to work in this kind of environment," Spigel said. "That really puts a lot of emphasis on creativity, curiosity, helping you support your ideas, learning, getting better."

Any staff can apply, from clinicians to IT and even HR.

Cole teamed up with a speech therapist to research new technology and bring updated equipment to their patients.

"I nerd out over this stuff," she said. "Like, I love tech."

They earned a $20,000 grant.

Ultimately, the team was able to get more patients the technology they needed to perform everyday functions.

"Before the grant started," Cole said, "total, we only saw 44 patients in assistive tech. This year, we were able to serve over 100 patients."