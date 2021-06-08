ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Many homeless fathers will spend this Father’s Day separated from their children, working hard to get back on their feet and reunite with their families.
A fact the Allentown Rescue Mission will not soon forget, is that nearly 15% of the 2.5 million homeless children in the United States come from single-father households. This is according to Invisible People, Allentown Rescue stated, a nonprofit organization focused on raising homelessness awareness.
This statistic is part of the reason why Allentown Rescue Mission is committed to assisting homeless fathers this upcoming Father's Day, to help stop the generational poverty the nation faces, organization officials say.
The Allentown Rescue Mission's overall goal, they say, is to help fathers reunite with their separated children. Through various support programs and new initiatives, the mission helps homeless men recover from various issues including addiction and mental health issues.
Most homeless fathers are battling some form of trauma and are committed to rebuilding their independence, regaining self-esteem, and renewing relationships with loved ones, the mission states.
While some may feel they have burned bridges, the Allentown Rescue Mission encourages everyone to seek help. They believe that everyone can have a second chance.
“By helping families now, by enabling fathers to return home and provide their children with guidance they probably never had themselves, we can begin to break the cycle of generational poverty and change the pattern of despair and hopelessness in our city,” stated Stuart Smith, CEO of the Allentown Rescue Mission.
Bill, a guest at the Allentown Rescue Mission, has maintained a relationship with his children they say, but will not be able to spend Father’s Day with them due to COVID restrictions and financial restraints.
“I wish with all my heart that I could be with my kids,” Bill stated. “The Allentown Rescue Mission has helped me on so many levels, especially with my anger. I will be a better person when I do see them.”
To learn more about how to support homeless fathers in Allentown's shelters or to make a donations toward the programs, visit the website.