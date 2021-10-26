ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Pedro Diaz says the Allentown Rescue Mission changed his life.
"I was homeless, I had behavioral health issues, and I wound up here," Diaz said.
Each year, about 1,000 men rely on the services at the Rescue Mission.
"We are basically a three-program facility, they come in through the emergency shelter where they are given food, clothing, they can get access to medical care if they want to choose to do a longer program," said Stefanie Appel with the Allentown Rescue Mission.
But meeting the needs of the various programs takes money and materials, the bulk of which is brought in during the Rescue Mission's Thanks for Giving Drive, which is going on now through Nov. 20.
"This is the big one, this is what keeps our shelves full," Appel said.
"We would like to get canned goods, spaghetti, soup, dry beans. We also like to get supplies such as paper goods, toilet paper, paper towels," said Erick Fuqua with the Allentown Rescue Mission.
A full list of items needed can be found on the Rescue Mission's Facebook page. Organizers say when donating canned goods think healthy, low-sodium options.
But cash or gift cards to grocery stores or Walmart will also go a long way in helping those in need.
"It made a big difference in my life coming here, so if I can impact somebody else's life to better them, I would love to do that," Diaz said.
Diaz graduated from the Rescue Mission's transformation program, and is now working in the Mission's emergency shelter.
He's just one of the many success stories, aided by the kindness of others.
To donate, you can drop off items to the Rescue Mission on Hamilton Street or at participating organizations.