ALLENTOWN, Pa. | The Allentown Rescue Mission launched its 2021 “I AM” billboard campaign on June 20, 2021, the organization announced.
The new 12-month effort is said to celebrate community partnerships, volunteers, and will highlight the stories of the men who have recently stayed at the Mission.
The “I AM” slogan, according to the Allentown Rescue Mission, demonstrates that everyone is a part of the Allentown Rescue Mission. The featured people on the billboards say, “I AM the Allentown Rescue Mission.”
The first billboards of the campaign are Jaindl Farms & Land Development, Fig Bethlehem, and Randall, a client of the Mission.
Jaindl Farms & Land Development says they believe they owe their success to their customers and community. The Jaindl foundation supports various non-profit organizations in the Lehigh Valley. They’ve provided turkey products at a discount to the Allentown Rescue Mission for many years.
Fig Bethlehem says it encourages its readers to find a way to connect with their community. Each issue of Fig Magazine celebrates successes in the Lehigh Valley and informs readers when a neighbor needs a helping hand.
Over the past year, Fig Bethlehem says it has partnered with the Allentown Rescue Mission to fight homelessness and to promote the Allentown Rescue Mission’s new health-conscious meal program.
Randall reportedly originally came to the Allentown Rescue Mission saying he didn’t plan on staying at the shelter long. He had job interviews set up, and a strategy to save money.
Unfortunately, the pandemic hit, and Randall was forced to change his plans. Instead, Randall decided to join the Transformation Program.
He told others after joining, “I feel that I can do things with my life now, that I am somebody, I am positive.”
Randall says he has since reconnected with his wife and daughter and is rebuilding his relationship with his son. He hopes to one day own a home where his grandchildren can visit him.
The Allentown Rescue Mission, a non-profit homeless shelter, says it has been providing shelter for homeless men since 1900. In addition to emergency shelter services, the Allentown Rescue Mission says it offers a residential life skills program, and transitional employment on the Clean Team that’s available for hire to the community.
The Clean Team pays the men above PA state minimum wage– helping them save a nest egg to transition back into the community. In a typical year, the Allentown Rescue Mission claims it provides shelter services for over 946 men per year, and serves over 42,000 meals a year to men in need.
To refer someone to the Allentown Rescue Mission for services or to learn ways to help make a difference, visit their website.