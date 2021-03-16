ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Rescue Mission said Tuesday it has donated 300 books to a Bethlehem Area School District elementary school as part of its Books to the Rescue program.
The organization delivered the books to Clearview Elementary School.
The organization says the 300-book donation will support early learning and reading for young students who do not have the resources at home to supplement COVID-limited school efforts. The Allentown Rescue Mission said local educators have found that many families do not have the necessary resources at home, and that the lack of at-home supplies has resulted in the most vulnerable students falling behind.
“During this pandemic, parents began asking for more books for their children to read at home. While I can provide instruction, school textbooks, and technology, I couldn’t provide reading books to all students," said Rachel Hudock, a first-grade teacher at Clearview Elementary School. "A program like Books to the Rescue means that our students will be provided with more at-home resources to help pave the way for student success.”
The Allentown Rescue Mission expanded its donation request to include pre-school and elementary level books. Once the books arrive at the Allentown Rescue Mission, the men in the organization's Transformation Program collect, catalog, classify and organize the donated books for distribution.
The organization asks donors to drop off books at its location at 355 Hamilton Street in Allentown. For more information, people can email books@armpa.org or visit the Allentown Rescue Mission's website.