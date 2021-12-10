ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Art classes are now being offered twice a month at The Allentown Rescue Mission, giving the men who seek shelter there a unique outlet.
The art classes started a couple months ago after getting donations for supplies, and it didn't start off with a bang.
"First class we had the men were a little apprehensive, a little nervous, they didn't know if they could do it," said Wendy Navarre, an administrative assistant at the Allentown Rescue Mission.
After a few brush strokes, that quickly changed.
"They got creative, they enjoyed it, they wanted to know when the next class was," Navarre said.
The classes are guided by staff at the shelter who also love painting and know the benefits it brings.
"You're in your own world in the painting and totally reduces stress, you're not thinking about outside things, you're thinking about what's on your painting," said Allentown Rescue Mission Director Erik Fuqua.
Working on the artwork reduced stress and increased self-confidence.
"That's part of our mission to rehabilitate, rebuild and restore and to have their confidence restored. The biggest plus you could ask for on their road to recovery," Navarre said.
Allentown Rescue Mission hopes to add more classes if they can get the donations.