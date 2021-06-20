ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Father's Day means spending special time with dad and making memories as a family.
But, some fathers can’t be with the ones they love.
The Allentown Rescue Mission is working to help many of those dads find their way back home.
Before Bill Heydt came to Mission, he was very sick and very embarrassed.
"Because I had absolutely nowhere to go, I was scared, didn't know what I wanted to do," Heydt said.
The people at the mission helped him get back on his feet and now he says he feels like a new man.
"It also helps with everything you do in life,” Heydt said. “I mean it helps you move forward. This place is not about a handout but a hand up, and everybody here has your best interest in nature and they're just wonderful people.”
David Zinni, who works at the Mission, has been in Bill's shoes.
"When I came here I was 20 years old. I had burned bridges with my family and I had really become estranged from them and I thought that I might never, you know, see those bridges rebuilt," Zinnia said.
But now, 16 years later, he is the transformation program manager at the Rescue Mission.
He said he takes pride showing the men in the program "that they have someone to turn to, somebody that cares for them, somebody that wants to help them, somebody that's been on similar paths as them, and somebody that knows from experience that those bridges that for whatever reason have been burned can be restored.”
The mission always needs volunteers and donations, so that maybe next Father's Day, guys like Bill Heydt will be able to be with his children and come back to help those who've helped him.
To learn more about how you can support homeless fathers in the shelter or to make a gift toward the program, visit allentownrescuemission.org.