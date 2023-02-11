The owner of an Indian Ringneck parrot is searching for her bird after it was taken by a hawk.

On Thursday, February 9, 2023, at around 9:10 a.m., an Allentown resident in the Cumberland Gardens area witnessed a hawk swoop down and take her parrot.

She also saw her parrot escape from the hawk, but could not see where it went.

If you have any information or have seen the parrot, visit the lost and found registry on Parrot Alert to contact the owner.

The parrot's name is Kiwi and is not likely to approach strangers.