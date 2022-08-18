ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown resident partnered with a local artist to bring new life to a tree with deep family roots.

69 News Reporter Chantelle Calhoun spoke with the pair, who are saving the tree in an unconventional way.

Resident Keith Nash says over the past few years he started to see the tree that served as a memory in his family dying, with fewer leaves returning per season.

“My grandfather always loved the big trees in Allentown, and chose the ash tree to put in the corner here and purchased a fairly mature sapling,” said Nash.

But after 70 years in the family's backyard and multiple treatments, the tree couldn't be saved, until Nash connected with custom chainsaw artist Matthew Dietrich.

“There’re those certain projects where somebody says something and it just clicks in your head like dude this is going to be awesome, so when he said that I was instantly like alright let's do this,” said M plus F Creations owner Matthew Dietrich.

The top portion of the 150-foot tree was removed, leaving behind a 30-foot-tall stump. The pair decided on the design and after nearly two weeks, the carving is finally done.

“If I didn't need money to live, watching people's faces when they see this stuff and like the progression is amazing, it's so much fun,” said Dietrich.

Nash says the detailed colors and animals in the carvings are symbolic of his own life experiences.

“We fell in love with the Native American carvings and artwork in the Pacific Northwest. We have had great owls nearby that we’ve enjoyed living near and hooting, and the base is a salmon and that’s what supported the whole system of life for the Pacific Northwest Indians,” said Nash.

And while Nash was able to save a part of the tree for many more years, Dietrich says he's happy to be doing what he loves in the process.