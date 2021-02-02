ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Teams are still hard at work clearing streets in Allentown, as people at home continue digging out.

"It's still fun, even at my age, I'm tired but it's fun," said Allentown resident Barry Westwood.

"I love it, I feel like I'm a little kid," said city resident William Cruz.

Thank heavens for good neighbors, says Susan Cox in the West End.

"We are very grateful," she said.

They had little to shovel thanks to a neighbor's snow-blower, saving time for the fun stuff.

"Maybe we'll get our cross country skis out and try that this afternoon after we get this cleaned up," Cox said.

