ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Theft incidents have gone up this year in the city of Allentown, and residents say they're on high alert.
"I'm always edgy. I'm always watching my back," said Magaly Reyes, Allentown. "You just never know."
There have been hundreds more reports of people having things stolen in the first two months of this year when compared to the same time last year.
"You just always have to be aware of your surroundings," Reyes said.
A man who lives in the Hamilton Towers apartments said his catalytic converter was stolen off his car right out in the parking lot back on March 18. The man didn't want to be identified for fear of becoming a target, but he said the crime cost him around $700.
"He just put me in a big financial bind by stealing a part just to supply his habit or whatever he's doing," the man said, "but it messed up somebody's life."
The man said he reported the theft to police, with pictures of the man who did it caught on security camera.
"They said they was going to come on Monday and look at the cameras," the man said. "They never did, and this person has never been caught."
69 News reached out to police, but they have not yet responded about whether they are investigating the theft.
Just down the street at the Top Rated Buy, Sell, and Trade pawn shop, an employee named Steve said he had to call his boss on March 31 after a thief walked out with $400 worth of merchandise.
"He walked out with three boxes of sneakers and those sneakers," Steve said.
According to data, crimes like those aren't unusual — they're part of a trend. There have already been 111 more reported larcenies in the first two months of 2022 than in 2021.
Louie Figueroa with Life Church off Eighth Street in the city says the church has unfortunately been victims of crime in the past.
"We have had a few try to break in," said Figueroa, who manages operations for the church. "We had our snowblower, they broke in and stole our snowblower."
The church has taken extra precautions as a result.
"We put up cameras and just try to keep the building and the area under surveillance," Figueroa said.
Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca says as the world gets back to normal, more people are out, and some are using it as an in — to break in.
"We have more folks out and about," Roca said, "and there's maybe people who are taking advantage of the situation."
So what is being done to help address the problem?
"In addition to our patrol officers out there, we also have the 9 p.m. routine which is a social media campaign to create a habit, 'Hey, did I put my valuables away? Did I lock my car door? Did I turn my light on?'" Roca said.
While victims are being more careful, they want police to focus on stopping these crimes.
"I know the police have a lot more, there's a lot more bigger cases to solve right now and other cases to tend to," Steve said. "This might be low on their radar."
"Try to get the real criminals," said the man at Hamilton Towers. "Spend their time on that."
Roca said the most common crime police are seeing are thefts out of cars, so he said people should make sure to always lock their doors and keep valuables out of sight.
And if you see something happening, there are plenty of things you can do to address it.
"If there's suspicious activity, you can report it in various ways," Roca explained. "Calling our communications center, to submitting a tip to TIP-411 or our police website, or giving our police desk a call."
Roca said people in the community "can take active part in collaborating with us to reduce this type of crime."