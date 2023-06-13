ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council held the first of two special meetings to discuss a proposed ordinance to create a public health pilot program known as a mobile community response team, or MCRT.

Council heard from several members of the committee Tuesday night, which petitioned to create the proposed ordinance known as Bill 47. Public testimony will continue at the second meeting on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Comments from citizens opposed to the ordinance will also be heard on Thursday.

Council was presented with a proposed ordinance on May 4 that was the result of a citizens' petition.

The proposal calls for providing alternative first response to calls for service involving mental and behavioral health, substance use, welfare checks and quality of life complaints such as neighbor disputes, issues related to homeless individuals and calls about suspicious persons.

The proposed bill would authorize spending $4.08 million for a one-year MCRT pilot program to be launched in 2024.

According to the city charter, qualified voters of the city have the power to propose ordinances to council. If council fails to adopt such an ordinance, the proposed ordinance becomes a referendum question in a general election.

Imogen Wirth, Lehigh County resident, said she represents the petitioners' committee, which collected 3,800 signatures.

"There's been some dismay expressed from members of leadership in the city administration at the process that the petitioners committee has used and that the voters of Allentown have employed to bring this petition and proposed ordinance to the city," Wirth said. "But it is the right of the voters of Allentown to use the ballot referendum as a tool."

Mayor Matt Tuerk stated that he was opposed to the bill at the May 4 meeting.

Wirth said the proposed ordinance represents three years of work by the committee.

"We all remember May 25, 2020, when George Floyd — may he rest in peace — was killed at the hands of police in Minnesota," Wirth said. "And this created a national and even global movement of people being concerned about mental health crises such as drug use and other issues, and the way that law enforcement handles this now."

Wirth said she learned that out of 110,000 calls made in 2022 to the 911 call center, 3,000 were deemed as mental health calls.

"And so, when that determination is being made by the officers about what is considered mental health, they don't have the training of someone who is experienced," Wirth added. "Licensed professionals are needed to be able to make that determination."

"The reality of it is that there were probably way more than 3,000 calls that could have been responded to as a mental health condition," she said.

In responding to the proposed cost, Wirth said that there are organizations that fund these types of programs by providing grants.

"There's nothing that the city would need to do to detract from anything in its present budget to enact this program for one year," she said. "It would not touch the police budget in any way, and there would be no need to raise taxes."

Wirth read a statement from a retired Detective Chad Bruckner, who formerly served on the Lansdale Police Department.

"Cities across our nation and police departments are facing a significant challenge in maintaining adequate staffing levels," Bruckner said in the statement. "Meanwhile, our 911 call centers are inundated with low-level calls that do not necessarily require an armed police response."

"As a result, our law enforcement resources are stretched thin and valuable," his statement continued. "Time and energy are being diverted away from addressing more serious crimes. This is where community responder programs come into play."

Susan Jordhamo, member of the petitioners' committee, said if she were a police officer, she would welcome this program.

"Wouldn't it be better to have a team of people trained in dealing with troubled people than having only police personnel in their uniforms with their guns, flashing lights, handcuffs and tasers?" Jordhamo asked.

Alex Domingos, senior organizer with the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania's Campaign for Smart Justice, told City Council that jurisdictions across the country have implemented alternative crisis response similar to the one being proposed in Allentown.

"Cities have seen successes with this model, and their units respond to thousands of calls, provide clinical support and divert individuals from the criminal legal system," Domingos said.

"We all have a role to play to ensure safe responses to those that are experiencing a crisis, making sure that they are treated with dignity and that their well-being is a priority," he continued.

"Never should the police be the go-to when addressing social issues, especially those are that are public health issues, when there are more qualified health professionals that could address these calls and be more effective," Domingos said.

At the May 4 meeting, Chief of Police Charles Roca criticized the proposed ordinance, calling it "a part of defund-the-police rhetoric."

Matthew Ming Lo, an Allentown resident, said the proposal has no risk of defunding the police.

Ming Lo cited data from a mobile community response team in Denver, Colorado.

"In the city of Denver, this did not lead to defunding the police," Ming Lo said.

"Their police budget in 2020 was $250 million, and today in 2023, is $308 million," he said. "That is a 23% increase, so I believe that the arguments that this is an effort to defund the police are a little disingenuous to suggest."