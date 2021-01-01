ALLENTOWN, Pa. - At the Brass Rail in Allentown they were starting 2021 off the right way with a tried-and-true tradition.
"Gotta get the pork and sauerkraut for the new year! Pork is so you're moving ahead in the new year and sauerkraut is that you have money coming in," said Christine Mickel of Allentown.
"It's a very popular tradition with the customers and their family and again that's kind of what we're known for at the Brass Rail and keeping up the tradition they obviously like it because they buy a lot of it!" said Brass Rail owner Mark Sorrentino.
And after the year that we had, everyone at the restaurant hopes it brings just one thing.
"Let's put it this way good luck for everybody!" said customer Sally Schrahen.
"From what I hear it's supposed to bring good luck to the new year and hopefully we get it more than last year, hoping and praying!" said Amber Scarl, who works at the Brass Rail.
The restaurant is open until 8 p.m. Friday but if you can't get here you better make pork yourself because you can't eat chicken, and legend also says you can't eat lobster because they swim backwards and that will bring you bad luck. And after the year we've all had we don't want that!