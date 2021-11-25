ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A retirement community in Allentown is reminding us of the spirit behind the holidays.
Residents at the Country Meadows retirement community came together Wednesday for a celebratory, interfaith service.
Folks in the community spent the afternoon listening to music and singing hymns.
The Thanksgiving Celebration was coordinated by the chaplain at Country Meadows, Reverend Diane McCready.
She says its important to give thanks, regardless of faith.
"Feel free to share what God has done for you and maybe you can't reach the nations, but you can surely reach the circle of people God puts in your path," continued McCready.
Leaders from the Catholic and Jewish faiths also spoke at the event. Each shared their religion's take on the importance of staying grateful.
Residents say the event was a nice return to normalcy during the ongoing pandemic.
During the height of the pandemic, Country Meadows turned to technology and residents tuned into their internal TV channel for faith services.