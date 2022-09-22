ALLENTOWN, Pa. - What's happening to Allentown's Halloween parade?

Talk on social media had residents questioning if the parade had been canceled this year, but rest assured, it's not going anywhere.

Organizers say the city is simply taking a new approach this year.

"I want to be clear, it has not been canceled, it's still on, but it has some changes," said Genesis Ortega, communications manager for the City of Allentown.

Attendance at the parade, billed as the country's oldest Halloween parade, has decreased over the years, so the city is using this revamp as an opportunity to get the community more involved.

"This comes especially at a time when we're focused on creating safe streets and safe spaces for our residents," Ortega said.

Starting this year, organizers and city officials are inviting residents, families, and children to walk along the parade route.

They say it's a modern approach, doing away with moving vehicles, and it's an approach they hope garners attention.

"It's no surprise to anyone that parade attendance has not been great in the past few years," Ortega said. "Now they're going to be able to trick or treat down Hamilton Street and feel like they're part of the city."

Local organizations, nearby school districts, and marching bands have been invited to participate, ending with a Día de los Muertos celebration.

"We're fusing that Latin American culture that is prevalent in Mexico and in Central America into our celebration here in Allentown," Ortega said.

Looking ahead to the next holidays, the city is also addressing challenges to the holiday lights display, Lights in the Parkway.

The drive-thru event is coming back in November, but there are challenges.

"So we have seen neighborhood disruption, in terms of traffic, and in terms of other issues, the second being that it disrupts our parks maintenance operations," Ortega said.

She said the discussions are preliminary, but the city has asked the recreation committee and other council members for input and suggestions leading up to the holiday season.

Meanwhile, here are some key dates for Allentown's "Halloweekend" events:

Trick-or-treat night is Friday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.

The Halloween parade is Saturday, Oct. 29 at 11 a.m.

The Allentown Chamber is hosting a Boos and Crews bar crawl the evening of Saturday, Oct. 29.