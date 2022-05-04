ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The City of Allentown’s 2022 Summer Concert Series begins Saturday, May 14 and will offer more than 30 open-air concerts from May to September this year.
Concerts will be held at the historic West Park, with the exception of one satellite concert at Midway Manor, according to a news release from the city.
The band lineup includes the Allentown Band, LV Italian Band, Allentown Marine Band, Allentown Municipal Band, Macungie Band, Allentown Pioneer Band, and the Royalaires.
There will be several themed concerts including a children’s concert, Hurray for Hollywood, R & B (Rodgers and Barnum), Flag Day, Sousa, Patriotic, Jazz, Pops, music of Andrew Lloyd Webber, a salute to Ray Becker, and a salute to Bert Meyers.
All concerts are free and open to the public. Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chair or blanket.
In the case of inclement weather, concerts on Fridays or Sundays will be moved indoors to the Lehigh Valley Active Life at 1633 Elm St. Allentown, PA 18102. Saturday in the Park concerts that are cancelled for inclement weather will be rescheduled to a later date.
For more information, people can call the City of Allentown Department of Parks and Recreation at 610-437-7750 or visit the city's Parks and Recreation website.