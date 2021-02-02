ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Crews will begin large-scale snow removal in the city, beginning 7 a.m. Wednesday.
The city announced that crews with the Allentown Streets Department and private contractors will remove snow on the following schedule:
7 a.m. Wednesday
Gordon Street from Front Street to North 10th Street;
Ridge Avenue from Linden Street to American Parkway;
Washington Street from North Fourth Street to North 13th Street.
7 p.m. Wednesday
15th Street from Elm Street to Sumner Avenue;
Tilghman Street from Front Street to 22nd Street;
Hamilton Street from 12th Street to Front Street.
7 a.m. Thursday
Walnut Street from 10th Street to 19th Street;
North 12th Street from Union Street to Greenleaf Street.
7 p.m. Thursday
Front Street from Hamilton Street to the city line;
Fourth Street from Union Street to the city line.
Crews will work from both ends of the designated routes, according to a news release from the city. City crews will continue to work 12-hour shifts, according to the city.
Vehicles must be removed four hours before the work is scheduled to begin, or vehicles will be ticketed and towed, the costs of which can exceed $200.
Free parking is available in the Arena North Deck at 712 W. Linden with room for 700 vehicles and at the Allentown Fairgrounds by using the Gate 8 on Liberty Street. Parking is also available in two Allentown School District parking lots at 18th and Turner streets and Saint Cloud and Liberty streets.
City officials said plowing efforts have been hindered by abandoned vehicles.
Residents and property owners are urged not to throw snow into the street.