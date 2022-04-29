ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown School District has approved a preliminary budget for the 2022-23 school year.
It's a $394 million spending plan.
Officials say it's built on an assumption of increases in basic education and special education funding from Pennsylvania lawmakers.
They say the boost in state money will "significantly" lessen the district's reliance on property tax increases.
“As we do, we recognize that a great deal of uncertainty remains at the state level," said Nancy Wilt, board president, in a news release. "While we must move now to pass a preliminary budget due to the state-mandated deadline, we do not yet have firm numbers from the state."
The board will approve a final budget in June. Wilt said it may be a little different than the preliminary budget, depending on what the state does.