ALLENTOWN, Pa. – At a special meeting of the Allentown School District Board of Directors Thursday night, the board approved the purchase of two Brainfuse online on-demand tutoring and associated services. Superintendent Dr. Carol Birks and Board President Audrey Mathison and other board members enthusiastically endorsed the purchase.

HelpNow Support Suite, for use across Pre-Kindergarten through Grade 12 at a cost of $143,000 and High Dosage Tutoring, BoostHDT, for small groups at a cost of $356,832, were approved unanimously.

Brainfuse online tutoring provides a combination of mutually reinforcing services, designed to provide students opportunities to seek assistance in a variety of ways.

The suite of services includes: Expert help 24/7 live on-demand tutoring; small group tutoring; targeted tutoring; online writing lab; study tools; individualized learning plans; language lab; video lesson library; college and career exploration; and collaboration tools.

Students and families can access Brainfuse from any internet-connected device including mobile phones. Data dashboards for both families and schools provide insights regarding student growth.

Bilingual tutors and AI-based translation feature enable tutors and students to communicate in almost any language.

Brainfuse HelpNow provides 24/7 on-demand tutoring across all K-12 subjects. It can be student-initiated instant access or parent/school-initiated for individuals or small groups in tackling classroom challenges. HelpNow connects students with tutors.

Brainfuse High Dosage Tutoring has ESSA (Every Student Succeeds Act) Tier 1 effectiveness research on improving student academic achievement. High dosage tutoring occurs on a sustained basis with a consistent tutor who monitors progress. Their services are aimed at leading to improvements in K-12 students’ capacity to: Identify, formulate, and solve problems using appropriate information and approaches; evaluate new concepts and implement new skills independently; develop greater academic confidence and independent learning skills; and demonstrate improved comprehension of content.

Student Handbook

Also, the board approved revisions to Allentown School District’s Student & Family District Handbook for the 2023-2024 school year pending solicitor approval.

The Allentown School District’s Student & Family District Handbook provides families and students with an understanding of district guidelines, important information and expectations related to behavior in order to support a safe and nurturing teaching and learning environment. The cost of publishing the handbook is $35,994.

Health and Safety Plan

The board approved moving a vote on the Health and Safety Plan to the Aug. 24 voting meeting.

As a recipient of ESSERS (Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief Fund) funding, the Allentown School District must have an approved Health & Safety Plan in place, and review the plan every six months. The district will continue to monitor and review the latest guidance and recommendations from the Center for Disease Control, Pennsylvania Department of Health, The Allentown Health Bureau, St. Luke’s, and Lehigh Valley Health Network.

The guidance, along with the Lehigh County COVID Community Levels, will be used to determine appropriate prevention and mitigation strategies. The plan is a fluid document and may be updated at any time.

Critical components and updates to the 2023 – 2024 Health & Safety Plan include:

Masking - Asymptomatic individuals who are COVID positive and able to return following a five day quarantine are required to mask for an additional five days.

COVID Reporting - Individuals who are COVID positive are required to continue to report their positive result to their school nurse or supervisor.

Quarantine - COVID positive individuals must quarantine for 5 days and may return if asymptomatic on day 6 and continue to mask through day 10.