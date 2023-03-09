ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown School Board could vote Thursday night to make the acting superintendent's job permanent.

Carol Birks became the interim superintendent last year after the board parted ways with John Stanford.

Board members are set to meet at 6 p.m. before their regularly scheduled committee meeting to talk about selecting a new superintendent.

Officials told us this week they were negotiating a contract with Birks.

In the announcement of the special board meeting on its website, the district did not name any specific person that is under consideration.

Some have argued that the school board's search for a new superintendent was too narrow.

The district has had seven superintendents since 2011.