ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The superintendent of the Allentown School District may soon be out of a job.

A school board member who asked not to be cited tells 69 News they expect to vote Thursday night on firing John Stanford. The member expects the board will vote him out as the result of a lack of confidence.

The vote would come after less than a year on the job for Stanford.

Media reports of the district negotiating a separation package with Stanford came earlier this week.

Stanford took over in November 2021, becoming the sixth superintendent since 2011, including interim or acting superintendents.

He signed on to be superintendent through June of 2026, with an annual salary of $230,000.

Before taking the Allentown job, he spent 15 years in the Columbus City Schools, Ohio's largest school district, where one of his roles included interim superintendent.

Stanford took over for Thomas Parker, who stepped down in April 2021. Parker left after five years to return to his home state of Michigan.

Between Parker and Stanford were interim superintendents Marilyn Martinez and Jennifer Ramos.

Prior to Parker was Superintendent Russ Mayo, who replaced Gerald Zahorchak. Zahorchak, a former Pennsylvania education secretary, stepped down after the first year of a five-year deal.

A regular school board meeting is set for 7 p.m. Thursday. The posted agenda does not include an item on the vote.