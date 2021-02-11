ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Jason Moorehead has been the center of controversy ever since Facebook posts of him in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6 surfaced.
Moorehead, a social studies teacher at Raub Middle School in the Allentown School District, has gained national attention. He is currently under a paid suspension as the district investigates his involvement on that day.
"There is no agenda item related to action on any employee at this board meeting," said District Superintendent Thomas Parker at Thursday's school board meeting.
That didn't stop people from sharing their opinions of Moorehead during the public comment section of the meeting.
"This man is teaching history of all subjects to an 80% minority district, how is this even acceptable?" said community member Enid Santiago.
"Is this the kind of person that we want in our school district spending time with our children and influencing minds and hearts?" said Christine Condon, who also participated in the meeting.
Some parents have even taken bold moves.
"In less than a week we accrued more than 600 signatures that I can gladly send over to the school board," said community member Pas Simpson.
Some calling in were passionate that the district was in the wrong.
"Taking part in assembly is an important part of our rights, so my point is you have no right to violate his constitutional rights," said Nicholas Maxell, who also participated in the meeting.
One person, Jason Jenkins, even called out the district's investigation.
"I was with Jason Moorehead on Jan. 6 so I know he never went a mile of the Capitol building and this is an easily verifiable fact," Jenkins said.
Jenkins says no one from the district has contacted him or the people with them that day to question them in the investigation and says he hopes they do.
The school board's legal council says the investigation is still ongoing.