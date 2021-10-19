ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A member of Allentown's Board of School Directors has stepped down from her position.
Cheryl Johnson Watts has notified the board that she has resigned from her position, effective Friday, Oct. 15, according to a news release from the Allentown School District.
The board will vote to accept Johnson Watts’ resignation at its next meeting on Thursday, Oct. 21.
The district says the board has elected not to fill the vacancy based on the advice of the district’s solicitor and given the short amount of time between now and the Nov. 2 election.
“On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Ms. Johnson Watts for her service to the Allentown School District community over the past four years. It has been a pleasure to serve with her,” said Board President Nancy Wilt. “As a board, we will continue to focus on meeting the needs of our students, staff and families as we move forward.”
Johnson Watts was first elected to the ASD Board of School Directors in November 2017.