ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa's Tanzania sits at about 20,000 feet and is one of the most challenging mountains in the world to climb.
Allentown School Board Director Nicholas Miller knows that first-hand.
"It was a phenomenal trip," he said.
Miller spent his Christmas holiday hiking the mountain over eight days, pushing himself to his limits not only physically, but mentally as well.
"You actually go through a couple of climate zones. Starting at 7,000 feet is rain forest, and as you can imagine it's pouring and everything gets wet," Miller said.
And as you get higher, Miller says it gets colder and colder.
"At nighttime it's 20 to 30 degrees and as you make your way to the top of the summit you wake up at 11:30 at night and trek throughout the night," Miller said.
Miller says he arrived at the summit at sunrise with wind chills of negative 10 to 15 degrees. As hard as hiking in those extreme conditions sound, Miller says that wasn't even the worst part.
"You have to factor in the altitude sickness which is either a throbbing headache or throwing up," Miller said.
Miller says he had the latter issue, but the guides told him he had two choices - keep hiking or freeze and be forced to go back down. He pushed through and was glad he did.
"Once you get there it's an amazing feeling," Miller said.
And it was even more amazing because his hike raised $20,000 to redo the weight rooms in both Allentown high schools.
"I just want to give back and help these students out," Miller said.
He hopes to raise another $5,000 by the end of the month.