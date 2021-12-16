ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District Board of Directors named Nancy Wilt and Lisa Conover as its new president and vice president, respectively, Thursday night.
The board also swore in newly elected and reelected board members: LaTarsha Brown, Lisa Conover, Phoebe Harris and Jennifer Ortiz.
Wilt and Conover were unanimously voted into their new positions, and will serve a one-year term.
Wilt was first elected to the board in November 2019, at which time she served as co-chair of the education and policy committees. This will be her second term as president.
Conover has served on the board since 2017, and serves on the education and policy committees. This is her first time serving as board vice president.
During Thursday's meeting, the board also accepted the resignation of Linda Vega, who has been elected to serve as magisterial district judge.
"Both Mrs. Wilt and Mrs. Conover bring incredible leadership and expertise to the board and are excited to continue to serve the children and families in the Allentown School District in this new capacity," said Superintendent John Stanford. "We congratulate them and look forward to their guidance over the next year."