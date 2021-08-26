ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Board of School Directors has narrowed its search for the next Allentown School District superintendent to three finalists, according to a news release from the Allentown School District.
The board interviewed a series of candidates over the weekend of August 20-21. After careful deliberation, board members approved moving forward with three of the top candidates for the open position, the district said.
The board asked the finalists to submit a brief video explaining their 90-day plan for ASD if they were to be hired. The district will post each video to the ASD YouTube page so that the community can view them, according to the news release. The board expects all three videos to be available by noon on Friday, Aug. 27.
“We are pleased to move forward with three highly qualified finalists as we search for the next superintendent of the Allentown School District,” said Nancy Wilt, Board President. “We look forward to reviewing the videos our finalists submit and seeing exactly how they would approach their first 90 days leading our district. This has been a very sound process and we are confident in the candidates we have available to us as a board.”
Jennifer Ramos is currently serving as ASD’s acting superintendent. The district’s last superintendent, Thomas Parker, stepped down in April to accept a role at the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation in his hometown of Flint, Michigan.
The board has been working with HYA, which specializes in assisting school boards with the identification and selection of potential superintendent candidates, throughout the search process, the district said.