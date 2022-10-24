ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown School District Board of Directors approved a separation and release agreement with Superintendent John Stanford and will now appoint an interim superintendent.

Stanford's resignation is effective Oct. 28.

According to the Allentown School District website, a special board meeting has been called by the Board of School Directors of the School District of the City of Allentown. The Special Board Meeting will be held on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.

The post online writes "the purpose of the meeting is to hire and appoint an Acting Superintendent, and any other business that may come before the Board."

Stanford formally accepted the position Sept. 23, 2021, and began employment in November 2021 with a deal that was supposed to run through June 30, 2026. His annual compensation was $230,000.

Stanford is the sixth superintendent in the district since 2011, including interim and acting superintendents.