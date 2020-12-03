ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Revisions to the Allentown School District’s proposed student search policy were tabled on Thursday night over concern about clothing searches.
The Allentown Board of School Directors unanimously voted to table the matter during its Committee of the Whole meeting. Officials will amend the language and present it once again at the January 2021 policy committee meeting.
The policy, which was initially presented in October, would allow officials to search students' belongings, lockers, backpacks, purses, electronic devices, and clothing.
Under the policy, the district would be able to conduct a search if there’s reasonable suspicion that a student has an item that potentially poses a threat to the health, safety, and welfare of the school population.
Some members of the board, though, gave pause during Thursday night’s meeting to the part of the policy that allows for clothing searches.
“I’m still not comfortable with a search involving the removal of clothing,” said Director Phoebe Harris. “I still have a problem with it.”
“It’s a huge concern,” said Director Linda Vega. “I do agree with some sort of search just not the way it is currently.”
“Why do we need another layer that says that you can strip a kid or my kid?,” questioned Director Lisa Conover. “Take it out of there. I don’t need anybody to tell me that this is extenuating circumstances.“
However, Solicitor John Freund said the policy’s language, as written, is standard and gives direction to administrators, limiting what they legally can and cannot do.
“This is a very standard thing to have in these policies,” said Freund. “I recognize reading the wording it sounds somewhat alarming.”
Vega said while she does understand that the language is standard, it is still concerning to several parents with whom she has spoken.
“The verbiage of search and seizure under garments are alarming,” said Vega. “You can do a pat-down, but those words are just alarming.”
“It’s not just sounding alarming; it is alarming,” said Harris. “I don’t trust how far we will go with this. I don’t trust it."
“I certainly understand and appreciate their concern,” said Freund. “I do believe we can do a little further work on this that would make them more comfortable. I wouldn’t recommend not having anything. But I think that we can continue to wordsmith this that would make them more comfortable.”
Director Cheryl Johnson-Watts suggested that instead of continuing to rework the wording of the policy, they should consider purchasing a security wand metal detector.
“Otherwise I don’t understand why anyone would want to remove anyone’s clothing,” she said. “Perhaps you’d consider a wand?”
The board also held its reorganization meeting on Thursday, electing a new president and vice president for one-year terms.
Nancy Wilt was unanimously voted as board president. She will replace Sara Brace, whose term will expire in 2021.
“I think she will do a great job,” said Harris. “She has children who have gone through our district, and she understands what we need in our schools.”
“We are swimming in unchartered waters,” said Wilt. “I look forward to continuing to work collectively with you all and keep going forward in that direction.”
Unanimously voted as board vice president was Nick Miller. He will replace Audrey Mathison, whose term on the board ends in 2023.