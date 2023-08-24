ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District is gearing up for another school year. But Thursday night, the school board took time to vote on appointing a lawyer in the saga of the demoted William Allen High School principal.
In a relatively quick school board meeting, no one took to the podium to discuss Cheryl Clark. The former principal is supposed to start as assistant principal at Louis E. Dieruff High School this year, but sources tell 69 News that she hasn't yet shown up for work.
In a blink-and-you-missed-it moment, the Allentown school board voted Thursday night to hire a lawyer as a hearing officer in an upcoming case. The agenda simply stated the action was for the "disciplinary demotion case" of an unnamed employee.
"Motion to appoint Steve Jarmon, Esquire, of the law firm of Lamb McErlane PC as Hearing Officer in the disciplinary demotion case of Employee #39385 based upon a fee arrangement of $225.00 per hour," it said in the agenda.
The vote passed at Thursday night's meeting, with six members for it and two abstaining.
The solicitor told 69 News that the "demoted employee" requested an administrative hearing, and it is common practice for the board to appoint a hearing officer.
So here's what we know so far:
Cheryl Clark had served as principal at William Allen High for just eight months before the school placed her on administrative leave last April.
At the time, the school's superintendent gave little explanation, except to cite "climate, culture, and leadership challenges" at the school.
Then, months after Clark was placed on leave, a motion passed to "approve the demotion" of an unnamed employee "to an assistant principal position" at the salary of $105,000 per year.
A school district source confirmed for us that unnamed employee was Cheryl Clark.
Clark then went from principal at Allen High to being named assistant principal at Dieruff High, according to a school district source.
Multiple school district sources tell 69 News that Clark has not yet reported for work in her new role at Dieruff.
Meanwhile, a change.org petition written last year by someone claiming to be a student states about Clark:
"We feel strongly that she is abusing her power and shouldn't have a job where she has control over students."
The petition's creator says she wrote it just two days after Clark became principal. And now that it's been online for about a year, it has 5,632 signatures.
There is also a different petition on change.org asking for help to "save" Clark's position. It was created last September, and has 335 signatures.
The school's superintendent, Carol Birks, tells 69 News there is no date for this administrative hearing as of now.
However, she adds she is very excited for the school year to start on Monday, when about 16,000 students across the Allentown School District begin their year.