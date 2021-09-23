ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One of the largest school districts in our region looks to turn the page, again, with another new leader.
There's another change at the top, after a number of changes in the past decade.
The Allentown School Board is expected to vote to go ahead with hiring a new superintendent Thursday night. The board will vote whether to accept an employment engagement document between the district and its chosen candidate, Dr. John Stanford.
School board members tell 69 News if appointed, Stanford will bring a wealth of knowledge and leadership to the district.
"He has longevity working in education. He served in the governor's office in Ohio for their education reform initiative," said Allentown School Board President Nancy Wilt.
Wilt says the district worked with a search firm and made a conscious decision to have a confidential search, so the highest caliber of candidates would be comfortable applying for the position.
"Sometimes if it's not confidential word gets out and if a sitting superintendent applies it doesn't bode well for them in their home district," Wilt said.
As part of the search the district used focus groups made up of students, teachers, and elected officials to help build a leadership profile.
47 candidates applied for the position. This will be Allentown School District's fifth superintendent since 2010.
Stanford spent 15 years in the Columbus City Schools, Ohio's largest school district, where one of his roles included interim superintendent.
"He has experience in the operational and academic side of district business. He brings a well-rounded experience to the the district," Wilt said.
If approved, board members tell us Stanford would start in mid-November.