ALLENTOWN, Pa. -Allentown's School Board voted unanimously Thursday night to make student uniforms - which have been a requirement - optional for families.

The overwhelming support for the policy changes follows the vocal support of several teachers and students.

"In my room, they are doing absolutely nothing to help with behavior, and they are causing kids to miss school," said Sara Jane Brace, a 3rd grade teacher. "I've had kids come to school after missing a day or two, because they didn't have a clean uniform. I told them I would never write them up for not having a clean uniform."

"I think the uniform requirement should be lifted because it gives the students a sense of creativity," said Adriana Rodriguez, a student. "It provides the freedom to create and to be colorful and what we are all about."

Rodriguez says being able to wear what a student wants increases the student's overall comfort.

"When a teacher calls out a student for not following policies, it makes you wonder why someone else's discomfort matters in a classroom when I want to feel comfortable in my skin," she added.

Not everyone agrees with the change.

"In the summertime, we're going to see less and less clothes now," said Robert Smith, a past member of the school board.

Smith says the uniform requirement was born out of safety concerns.

"We do have gangs and this is going to enhance the gang colors, and we have to be aware of that," said Smith.

"I am at the high school," said Lori Hertzog, who works in food services. "Uniforms to me, like Robert Smith said, were for safety, and I think by not having the uniforms you're going to have more bullying in the schools because, 'Who has this? Who has that?'"

One teacher quickly fired back about students using their clothes to represent organizations.

"The fact of the matter is that clothing aren't the only things that come in red and blue and other colors, and students will find ways to bring them into the building," said Shannon Salter, a teacher.

"You do not ensure the safety of our students by controlling their clothing."

Superintendent Carol Birks says the change comes after a detailed focus group with teachers, faculty, students and families.

Off camera, we heard from teachers who said the uniform requirement became more lax during COVID and increasingly difficult to enforce.

In June, Birks says a detailed dress and grooming code will be developed.