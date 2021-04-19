ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Board of School Directors approved the appointment of Dr. Marilyn Martinez as interim superintendent at a special meeting Monday evening.
Martinez will fill the vacancy left by current Superintendent Thomas Parker, whose last day in the district will be Friday, April 23. She will lead the district starting Monday, April 26 and is expected to remain in the position until a permanent replacement begins, according to a news release from the school district.
“We are pleased to announce that Dr. Marilyn Martinez will serve as our interim superintendent. She offers experienced leadership to Allentown during this period of transition,” said Nancy Wilt, Board President. “Throughout this search process, we have looked for a forward-thinking school administrator who has the skills and experience necessary to lead our district. We believe we have found that in Dr. Martinez.”
Martinez is an educational administrator who currently works with school and district leaders to improve their systems and meet their goals. She is an adjunct instructor at Holy Family University, where she teaches graduate courses on The Principalship and Theories of Educational Leadership.
ASD issued a Request for Qualifications last week for a firm to lead the search for its next permanent superintendent. The firm will help the Board of School Directors move forward with the next phase of the search process.
This summer, the board will begin recruiting and screening candidates. Board members aim to begin interviewing the selected candidates and make a final decision by September.