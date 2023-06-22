ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown School District Board of Directors approved the final 2023-2024 budget that holds the line on taxes Thursday night at the Administration Building.

The $464.5 million spending plan maintains the current 22.643 millage rate. It is distrtict's first budget since 2016-2017 which did not raise taxes.

The approved document does include increased staffing. It also assumes budget increases from Gov. Josh Shapiro totaling 8 percent which is pending legislative deliberation. It also includes salary increases in the 4 percent range and benefit cost increases had been accounted for in the spending plan.

The district is allocating more than 60 percent of their spending - $246 million - to salaries and benefits. ASD is also designating $70.5 million to charter school tuitions - an increase of $6 million over last year. The district is increasing overall spending by $69 million when compared to last year.

ASD will receive an 8 percent increase in a state subsidy in revenues, although federal funding is flat. The 2023-2024 budget contains $41.2 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds.

The district maintains the budget will help them accomplish various goals. Those goals include increased student achievement in reading and math, a decrease in chronic absenteeism, an increase in graduation rates and language acquisition for English language learners.

The money will also be spent on the implementation of a "Whole Child" framework to address students' social-emotional learning needs.

In other news, the board OK'd a reconfiguration that will result in the initiation of eight pre-kindergarten classes within the school district. These classes will occur at Jackson Early Learning Center, Mosser Elementary School, Muhlenberg Elementary School, Roosevelt Elementary School, Union Terrace Elementary School and Central Elementary School.

Finally, directors approved four contracts to prevent youth violence. The deals are with Justice Collaborative LLC, Valley Youth House, Shanthi Project and Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley. The United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley secured $1.2 million for a two-year grant project through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency Violence Intervention and Prevention program and will serve as the source of the project funds.