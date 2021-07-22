ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown School District is planning to begin the 2021-22 school year with full-time in-person learning at all grade levels, and will require students and staff who are not vaccinated to wear masks.
The district approved a health and safety plan for the upcoming school year.
The district will offer a fully online option through Virtual Campus for students whose families request it, according to a news release from the district.
Masking will be optional for any vaccinated students and staff, the district said.
Since there is no vaccine option available for elementary students at this time, elementary students will be required to mask during the instructional day, the district said.
Masks will also be worn by students during transport on buses operated by the transportation contractor, First Student, the district said.
All volunteers and visitors will be required to wear masks for any visit that will last longer than 15 minutes. The district said this means masks will be required for volunteers who visit classrooms, assemblies and parts of ASD buildings for extended periods of time.
Masks will not be worn outdoors during recess, or during athletic play.
All classrooms, cafeterias, etc. will be modified to allow for three feet of distancing between students during the instructional day, the district said. Directional arrows and space markers will be positioned at three-feet intervals when applicable throughout all ASD buildings.
The Allentown School District said it will continue to monitor, investigate and carry out contact tracing, isolation and quarantine procedures for COVID-19 positive cases as recommended by the CDC and the state Department of Health until otherwise deemed unnecessary.
All this, as the district once again changes its leadership. Deputy Superintendent Jennifer Ramos was named acting superintendent Thursday night at the Allentown School Board meeting.
She will replace Marilyn Martinez, who is stepping down as acting superintendent July 27.
The board is currently searching for a permanent superintendent.