ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown School District said Wednesday its Chief Financial Officer is resigning.

Diane Richards tendered her resignation Tuesday, according to a news release from the district.

In the news release, the district said it was its understanding that she intended to return to her previous district.

"We thank her for sharing her gifts and talents during her time here and wish her the best of success in future pursuits," the district said in its news release.