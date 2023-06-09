ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Some big changes are on their way to the Allentown School District.

"We're working to make sure Allentown is a safer, cleaner, healthier community," said Mayor Matt Tuerk.

The Allentown School District announced that it is opening up a new campus in downtown Allentown.

Allentown's board of education approved a 6-year contract with Da Vinci Science Center that establishes the new Da Vinci Science Center at PPL Pavilion as an official secondary campus for Allentown’s Central Elementary School students.

"We're thrilled at the opportunity to look at how science centers can play a role in public education," said Lin Erickson, CEO of Da Vinci Science Center.

It will provide ASD students with state-of-the-art immersive learning experiences in Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics, or STREAM.

"We are going to re-imagine the schools of Allentown to ensure were providing a rigorous and enriching learning experience for all of the students and this is just the first step so that the whole world will see that the Allentown district is going to be the highest performing school district in the state," said Dr. Carol D. Birks, Allentown School District Superintendent.

The school will be a non-charter public school for all students in the district.