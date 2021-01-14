ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown School District said Thursday students will continue to learn remotely until at least April.
The Allentown School District Board decided that remote instruction will continue through the end of the third quarter, meaning that remote learning would be extended through April 13, 2021.
"The health and safety of our entire community remains a top priority for our administration and school board. COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Allentown and Lehigh County. Please know that we are taking this action to protect our students, staff, and families," the district said.
The district said the target date to reopen ASD buildings for in-person teaching and learning is mid-April. The district is developing a hybrid instructional model that will combine in-person and remote learning. The district will continue to offer a full-time remote learning instructional model for families who chose that option.