Online learning

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown School District said Thursday students will continue to learn remotely until at least April.

The Allentown School District Board decided that remote instruction will continue through the end of the third quarter, meaning that remote learning would be extended through April 13, 2021.

"The health and safety of our entire community remains a top priority for our administration and school board. COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Allentown and Lehigh County. Please know that we are taking this action to protect our students, staff, and families," the district said.

The district said the target date to reopen ASD buildings for in-person teaching and learning is mid-April. The district is developing a hybrid instructional model that will combine in-person and remote learning. The district will continue to offer a full-time remote learning instructional model for families who chose that option.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.