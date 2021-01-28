ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District Board of Directors, during its Thursday night meeting, formally approved the purchase of stop-arm cameras, which will be installed on ASD buses.
The board approved a deal with BusPatrol America LLC for the cameras, which capture video of vehicles that illegally pass stopped school buses with flashing red lights. The footage and data derived from the video, including the names of drivers as identified by artificial intelligence, are then prepared as evidence for law enforcement.
In other news, directors granted approval for ASD to participate in T-Mobile's "Project 10Million," which provides low-cost internet access in support of virtual and hybrid learning models that have resulted from COVID-19.
The low-cost internet plans are available to ASD and other districts for up to five years. During that time, ASD can adjust the monthly cost of the service plan as the situation of the pandemic changes.
The plan approved Thursday night, which was recommended by the district, features a $15 per month fee, high-speed data, free hot spots and Child's Internet Protection Act filtering. An additional 2,025 households will receive free T-Mobile hotspots as well as unlimited monthly access.
The agreement will cost the district up to an amount not to exceed $365,000.
Other business
In other news, the directors approved an administration request to not exceed the district's 2021-22 tax index, known better as the Act 1 index.
The Act 1 index, approved in 2006, requires school districts to seek voter approval or exceptions from the Pennsylvania Department of Education for tax increases greater than the state-assigned index.
Thursday night's move means ASD will "opt out" of applying for exceptions. In a memo to Superintendent Thomas Parker, district Business Manager Harry Aristakesian indicated that ASD is unable to qualify for any PDE exceptions. "Exceptions" allow a school district to raise taxes above the Act 1 index, provided they meet certain criteria.
ASD's Act 1 index allows property taxes for the 2021-22 school year to be raised by up to 4.6%. However, the decision to raise taxes or by what percentage to raise them will not be made until June. Last year, ASD increased taxes by 4%.
Finally, President Nancy Wilt announced the retirement of Keith Falco, the director of operations and longtime district employee.