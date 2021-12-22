ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A group of students in Allentown was rewarded for making significant strides in reading and comprehension.
The six students were each presented with a book Wednesday afternoon at Raub Middle School.
The donation is part of the "Reading is Rewarding" pilot program.
Dan Bosket, the head of the Allentown School District Foundation, praised the program. He said their goal is to make sure it's a permanent asset to the district.
"We want to make sure the students have an interest in reading. This is the way to start it. I think this is the perfect place in terms of their academic career to make that happen," Bosket said.
The book donation was funded through an endowment by the Allentown School District Foundation secretary Reverend Maria Tjeltveit.