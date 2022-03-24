ALLENTOWN, Pa. -The Allentown School District has appointed a new Executive Director of Human Resources.
The district's school board voted to hire Michael S. Henry at its Thursday meeting.
Henry currently serves in the Duval County Public School District in Jacksonville, Florida, as the Director of Human Resources, overseeing a team of roughly 8,000 staff. Henry also previously served as a Region Superintendent for middle Schools and the Executive Director for Elementary Schools.
“ASD is committed to increasing equitable recruitment of new team members as well as on the retention of high-quality staff members who are so dedicated to serving our students and families,” said John Stanford, ASD Superintendent. “I am confident that Dr. Henry is a great fit to provide leadership, vision, and strategic direction for the District's diverse staffing needs."
Henry received his Masters of the Arts in Teaching in Educational Leadership from Jacksonville University and his Doctorate of Philosophy in Educational Leadership from Florida A&M University.
Henry will begin his tenure with ASD on April 20.