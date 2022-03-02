ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Students in the Allentown School District have a chance to have their say about how to make their schools, students and community safer.
The district announced a new "Students for Change" program that encourages middle and high students to submit proposals outlining how they would spend up to $20,000 to improve the culture, climate and safety of their schools.
ASD's Safety Task Force Steering Committee will then review each proposal to determine its eligibility and how funding will be awarded.
The money is part of a one-time resource available through the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund.
"As we determine how to best allocate the federal funds available to ASD, we want our students to have a voice in the process," Superintendent John Stanford said in a press release. "Through the Students for Change initiative, we encourage our students to be creative and let us know the projects or programs that would have the greatest impact on our school district community."
The guidelines for proposals say students should think about ways to support mental health in students and staff, as well as ideas to create safe and healthy school environments.
The district will hold live Zoom information sessions about the program the week of March 7. All proposals are due Friday, April 1.
Last week, the Allentown School District Board of Directors approved a comprehensive safety audit for all schools and administrative buildings. The deal, with Safe Havens International, will cost the district $119,850.