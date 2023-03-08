LOWHILL TWP., Pa. - The Allentown School District is marking International Women's Day by teaching young girls about empowerment.

About 60 middle schoolers heard from several guest speakers Wednesday during a teen summit at Camp Fowler in Lowhill Township.

Speakers touched on physical, emotional, and mental health resources and ways to utilize them as students transition into high school.

The speakers included Allentown-based boxer LeAnna Cruz and spoken word artist Baby the Poet, who's from Brooklyn.

"It's also important to hear from people that look like them, have gone through similar things like them, whether it be their family situations or their living situations, their upbringing, and all those different circumstances that our kids in the district come across," said Brittni Kholi, with the Allentown School District.

The kids also heard from local business owners.