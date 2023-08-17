ALLENTOWN, Pa. - As the clock winds down on summer vacation, the Allentown School District is trying to fill a slew of open positions.

On Thursday the district officially welcomed 125 new teachers, like Trexler Middle School 7th-Grade Teacher Maan Sallit.

"I'm more excited, even more excited to be here than I already was," said Sallit.

Sallit will be working right in the community he grew up in.

"I graduated from Dieruff, so I'm a Husky too. This is the community I want to give back to, because they gave so much to me," said Sallit.

"What a great example and role model for our students to see someone who grew up right here in Allentown just like them," said Superintendent Carol Birks.

Birks is hoping more students have Sallit's passion for teaching, because even though City Hall was full of future teachers Thursday, Allentown needs more. The school district saw a drop of more than 5.5% in its staff last year, the largest drop since 2016. There are currently 90 open teaching positions.

Compare that to only five open teaching positions in neighboring Bethlehem Area School District, and only one in Easton. Birks said they're doing everything they can to fill the gap.

"We had many recruitment fairs locally as well as nationally, virtually as well as in-person, and we again, we are very strategic this year about targeted marketing and recruiting of staff, and retaining people who were working in the district," said Birks.

So with only 11 days left until the start of the school year, Birks is encouraging people to continue to apply to join the growing group of new educators. Sallit said it's an opportunity he doesn't take for granted.

"I'm going to be learning as they're learning and becoming a better man also," said Sallit.

Birks told us they are offering to sponsor para-professionals who want to get their teaching certificate to help fill roles, and they also have partnerships with several universities to offer classes for students on their way to becoming teachers.