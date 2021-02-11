ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District Board of Directors approved the purchases and contracts that will support a hybrid instructional model.
During the Education Committee-of-the-Whole meeting Thursday evening, directors approved an agreement with California-based Education Elements to provide technical assistance to support ASD in creating learning models for hybrid instruction.
In general, the contract calls for phases of professional development work that will include hybrid lesson planning, training and support for administrators and teachers.
The deal should ultimately result in the development of hybrid learning models, the utilization of learning opportunities with other districts, the definition of instructional model exemplars and the actual launch of a hybrid model.
Ultimately, the contract, as it states, "will center the district's work on personalized learning and instruction, create organizational effectiveness and accountability and calibrate leadership and learning at all levels."
Directors also approved the purchase of laptop computers with wide-angle high-definition web cameras with a 90-degree field view, along with other technological accessories.
The purchase, the district states, "supports our commitment to meeting students' learning needs in an equitable fashion as participants in the ASD virtual campus, as it fosters remote access and anytime, anywhere learning."
"We are making purchases to give teachers the tools they need for the eventual return to classes," said Superintendent Thomas Parker.
During the meeting, there was no vote on whether ASD students would transition to a hybrid learning model. The vote was only on acquiring the technology needed for it.
Other business
In other agenda items, the board voted to table a motion that would have established a partnership with Magellan Health, Lehigh Valley Health Network and KidsPeace. The deal would have provided school-based behavioral and mental health services at Central, Ramos, Roosevelt and Washington elementary schools, along with Harrison-Morton and South Mountain middle schools.
Director Lisa Conover objected to the deal due to the involvement of KidsPeace. The thought of partnering with KidsPeace in this capacity sent "horrible chills through my body," she said. "I don't think KidsPeace is a good look...I don't think KidsPeace makes the best decision for our kids."
The motion was tabled by a 6-3 vote.
During the Finance Committee-of-the-Whole meeting, a presentation on the district's finances were pulled from the agenda and will be presented a future date, according to Director Cheryl Johnson-Watts.
In other news, the board heard from various members of the public during a public comment session. Many comments were directed toward suspended Raub Middle School teacher Jason Moorehead. Others commented on whether the district should currently be in a hybrid learning model or in the virtual learning model.
The board also voted Thursday night to lift restrictions that relegate the district's athletic competition to Lehigh County. Conover, who made the motion, said that safety protocols and the evolvement of the COVID-19 crisis, warrant the move. The motion passed 5-4.