ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown School District says it plans to hold a community forum on school safety. This comes after a William Allen High School sophomore was shot and killed Sunday afternoon. The murder happened less than two weeks after another gun-related incident at Allen High School.

The weekend shooting took the life of 15-year-old Trashawn Tracy. Investigators say he was shot multiple times near 6th and Tilghman Streets at Stevens Park just before 3 p.m.

"When is it going to end? It's just so sad," mother Crystal Cruz said.

"It's just sad to say that a kid lost their life at this park," another mother, Nina Singleton, said.

Both of the women live near the scene and say they can't wrap their minds around the tragedy.

"It's so sad, as a parent, to have to bury my own child," Cruz said. "They're supposed to bury us, we're not supposed to bury them."

Candles were left at the spot where family and friends of the teen held a vigil Monday night.

"I mean, how does something like this happen in broad daylight in the middle of a park," Jeani Garcia asked.

Garcia is part of anti-gun violence organization Promise Neighborhoods Leigh Valley. She is calling for action from the top down.

"Who's accountable? He's the child," Garcia said. "We're the adults. We're the leaders in the community."

Parents such as Singleton say they're already taking their own action by keeping their kids out of what she calls a crime-ridden area.

"There's people sitting here day in and day out and getting high, drinking, dancing and listen to music," Singleton said. "You don't see any kids interacting at all."

Allentown Police haven't released any information on the killer. Investigators are still working to figure out what led to the murder.

The Allentown School District hasn't announced a day for the community forum. The district says once it does, parents and students are invited to discuss creating a safer environment both in and out of school.